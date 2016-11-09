Skip to main content
news
Headlines
Some Americans look to Canada, NZ as Trump surges to victory
Milwaukee to offer free and discounted water filters to households with lead lines
Republicans retain control of U.S. Senate, House
Wall Street to open sharply lower in wake of U.S. election
Trump heads for White House after stunning win over Clinton
sports
Headlines
Prep Scoreboard - Nov. 8
UWS ROUNDUP: ’Jacket soccer team falls in title game
Face it — the Packers just might not be that good anymore
Preview: Colts at Packers
Eight-Man Jamboree ends in split
opinion
Headlines
Events worthy of celebration everyday
Lessons from a cat: Seize the day, or take a nap
Rebuilding isn't enough, mitigation is key
Is permanence a thing of the past?
Maintain high standards for fuel efficiency
community
Headlines
See Memorial
Salvation Army holds coat giveaway at Mariner Mall
Senior meals
Hochrein Benefit
Cheselski Memorial
outdoors
entertainment
Headlines
Booker finalist Thien wins top Canada fiction prize
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach custody agreement in divorce
Prince Harry defends girlfriend, 'Suits' actress Meghan Markle, from 'wave of abuse and harassment'
Meryl Streep to get Golden Globes lifetime award
Meat Loaf serves up a glimpse of ‘Bat Out of Hell’ musical in London
obituaries
Headlines
Charlotte E. Beckwell
Robert Alban Isaacson
Carl F. Rosengren
Daniel J. (aka Boomer) Boehm
Joyce Elayne Breitbach, 65, of Superior passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016.
See Memorial
Posted
Today at 10:36 a.m.
