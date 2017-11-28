Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call (715) 394-3611 or (800) 870-2181 to make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites, including Senior Center, Monday-Friday; Phoenix Villa, Monday-Friday; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday; Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday; and Holy Assumption Church, Monday-Thursday.
Next week's menu includes:
Dec. 4: Ham slice, macaroni and cheese, peas, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
Dec. 5: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, white gravy, corn, wheat roll, cookie.
Dec. 6: Boiled dinner with ham, carrots and cabbages, wheat bread, frosted chocolate cake.
Dec. 7: Chicken parmesan over noodles, tossed salad, garlic breadstick, banana.
Dec. 8: Shepherd's pie, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges, bran muffin.
Call (715) 372-5474 for reservations at the Kro Bar & Grill in Brule, Tuesday-Friday.
Campus Café runs 4-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, in the Yellowjacket Union for a suggested $6 donation. For information and menus, go to www.seniorconnectionswi.org.