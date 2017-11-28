Community calendar

Thursday

Duluth: St. Louis River Alliance hosts an open house at Lake Superior Brewing Company, 2711 W. Superior St., Room 204. Celebrate successful partnership. Receive a free copy of the Resilient Futures Guidebook. Free beer sampling and pizza with music by the Sawtooth Serenaders.

Duluth: Minnesota Sea Grant hosts a panel discussion and screening of the film "NaturePlay: Taking Childhood Back" 5:30-7 p.m. in Montague Hall, Room 70, at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The film focuses on how giving kids hands-on, relatively unrestricted access to nature can make them healthier and happier. Following the film, presenters highlight local research and programming on nature play for children in Duluth. Free.

Superior: The Superior Singers, under the direction of Brian G. MacDonell, presents its 2017-18 Christmas concert "The Superior Singers Christmas Gospel Hour" featuring gospel music and a cappella spirituals at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church.

Friday

Superior: Halvor Lines hosts a Memorial Blood Centers drive 8-11 a.m. at 217 Grand Ave. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at (888) 448-3253 or mbc.org.