Flag raising honors father, son veterans from Superior

At the same time Philip A. Meysman served, his brother, Frank Meysman, served in the South Pacific with the U.S. Army. Philip was the owner of Meysman Accounting and Tax Service for many years. Throughout his life, Philip was very active in bowling, golfing, fishing and hunting. He also loved politics. He was a member of Holy Assumption Catholic Church, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Knights of Columbus. Phil was a lifelong resident of Superior. Born June 17, 1921, he was married for more than 60 years to Betty (Hudacek) Meysman, and he was the father of nine children. He passed away Nov. 8, 2006.

Raymond P. Meysman was born March 29, 1948. After graduating from Cathedral High School, he joined the U.S. Army and was a recipient of a Bronze Star. Like his father, Ray was a lifelong resident of Superior who worked for and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad. He was also an accountant with the Meysman Accounting and Tax Service, which was owned by his father. Ray enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and pool. While socializing with his friends, Ray would enjoy talking politics. Ray has a son, Cal Gould. He passed away on Feb. 27, 2016.

The entire Meysman family is proud of Phil and Ray's service to their country and are happy to have a Flag of Remembrance flown in their memory. The flag will be raised at 9 a.m. Friday at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway. It's free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435, the Flag of Remembrance program honors the life and memory of deceased veterans every week by flying a flag over the historical center. The flag is raised at 9 a.m. each Friday and lowered the following Friday at 8:30 a.m. Information about the veteran is on display at the center during the week.

For more information, contact John Vaski at (715) 394-7693, Scott Markle at (218) 269-4675 or the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center at (715) 392-7151 or info@bvhcenter.org.