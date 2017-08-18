Vote now for your favorite SBID pizza

"Our district happens to have some of the best pizza in the city, if not the whole region, said Lindsey Jacobson, director of the SBID. "Why not celebrate that? Pizza Wars is a fun way to bring some attention to the delicious pies our restaurants are creating and hopefully will bring people out to try something new and voice their opinions in the process."

The competition features five restaurants including Pizza Man Superior, Sammy's Pizza on Tower, Sclavi's Italian Restaurant and Bar, Thirsty Pagan Brewing and Vintage Italian Pizza. The public is encouraged to visit participating restaurants and try their special pizzas and vote for their favorites online at superiorbid.com/pizza-wars-voting.

"We hope to make this an annual promotion and have even more restaurants participating next year," Jacobson said. "It's a great opportunity for our local restaurants to get creative and give a new spin on pizza, and an even better opportunity for the community to try new flavors and support local businesses."

The special pizzas will be available to order at participating restaurants throughout the month of August.

Voting ends Aug. 30, 2017 with the winner announced Sept. 1.