Community calendar

Superior: The Downtown Farmers Market runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to World of Wheels Skate Center in the 1200 block of Banks Avenue.

Superior: The Superior Job Center hosts a workshop on interpersonal skills, self-confidence and networking at 1:30 p.m. at 1805 N. 14th St. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Register at least one day in advance. Contact Nikki at (715) 718-4839 or ngonalakis@nwcep.org.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Douglas County) hosts a free peer support group 5:30-7 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at (920) 452-5152 or ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com, or Gen at (218) 393-5499 or genmar2817@gmail.com.

Duluth: U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Erin Williams presents "Coast Guard operations in Western Lake Superior" at 7 p.m. at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center lecture hall, 600 Canal Park Drive, during the "Fathom That" lecture series. Free.

Thursday

Superior: Get hands on help with a self-paced computer skills course from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St.

Superior: Central High School class of 1957 meets for lunch at 11:45 a.m. at Barker's Island Inn restaurant. Final arrangements for the 60-year reunion Sept. 6-8 will be discussed. All classmates, spouses and friends invited.

The Superior Telegram offers a service called City Briefs, a calendar for events that charge a fee. Contact City Briefs staff at citybriefs@forumcomm.com, or call Stephanie or Joann at (715) 395-5000 about a special occasion ad. Submit free events to editorial@superiortelegram.com at least 10 days in advance.