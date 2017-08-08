Community calendar

Superior: The Bong Book Club holds its annual summer picnic at 1 p.m. at the home of Ann-Marie Carlson, 2932 E. Third St. A very short business meeting takes place during the picnic. Everyone is asked to bring a salad or dessert and any food items for the grill. Call at (715) 392-7151 or email at semarkle@charter.net.

Superior: The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Douglas County) hosts a free peer support group 5:30-7 p.m. at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital Community Room. Contact Chrissy at (920) 452-5152, ChrissyBarnard22@gmail.com or Gen at (218) 393-5499, genmar2817@gmail.com.

Superior: The Superior Job Center hosts a workshop on communication, listening and work ethic at 1:30 p.m. at 1805 N. 14th St. The workshop is free, but space is limited. Register at least one day in advance. Contact Nikki at (715) 718-4839 or ngonalakis@nwcep.org.

Duluth: Nancy Nelson presents "The Parks of Park Point," a history of two of Duluth's oldest parts on Park Point at 7 p.m. at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center lecture hall, 600 Canal Park Drive during the "Fathom That" lecture series.

Thursday

Superior: Get hands on help with a self-paced computer skills course from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St.

Friday

Cable: The Cable Hayward Area Arts Council Art Crawl runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. More than 50 artists participate at 17 sites throughout Drummond, Cable, Hayward, Springbrook and Stone Lake. Brochures available at area businesses and chambers of commerce. Visit www.cablehaywardarts.org.

Coming up

Superior: The faculty and staff of Superior East get together at the Vintage Italian Pizza 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 16. You are on your own for food and beverages. Spouses and guests are also invited. RSVP by Friday with Jane Prochazka at (218) 591-4322 or Gary Banker at (715) 392-2149 or (218) 343-6079.