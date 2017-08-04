Flea market raises money for school restoration
The Old-Brule Heritage Society holds a fundraising flea market on 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Maple Town Hall on U.S. Highway.
The group is trying to raise money for the restoration of the Monticello School and Museum now located in Maple. Spaces measuring 16-feet by 10-feet are available for $10 if you bring your own table and $15 including an eight foot table.
There will be limited spaces with a 6-foot table indoors for $25. To reserve a space, call Janine at (480) 310-8781 or Mary Ann at (715) 398-5493.
Any donations of household or other items can be brought to the town hall after 9 a.m. Aug. 25. Due to limited space, no clothing or electronics.