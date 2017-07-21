Central '50

The Superior Central High School class of 1950 holds its 67-year class reunion at noon Aug. 3 at Barker's Island restaurant. If you plan to attend, call Lois Lundberg at (715) 634-4998 for registration.

Central '55

Superior Central class of 1955 will celebrate their 62nd reunion Aug. 10, with a luncheon to be held at Vintage Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave., beginning at 11:30 a.m. RSVP to Richard Erickson at 715-392-7241.

East '56

The East High School class of 1956 meets for its annual reunion dinner with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. July 28 at Ace's on 29th.

Central '59

Superior Central Class of '59 gathers at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior.

Cathedral '67

Superior Cathedral class of 1967 holds its 50-year reunion at Aug. 4 at Schultz Sports Bar, 1307 N. Fifth St. A Mass at Cathedral of Christ the King begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 5, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at Vintage Italian Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave.