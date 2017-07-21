Reunions
Central '46
The Superior Central High School class of 1946 holds its 71-year reunion at noon Aug. 2 at Vintage Italian Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave. Classmates will order off the menu. The 1946 class invites the classes of 1945 and 1947 to join them. Questions and reservations by July 31 can be made to Marianne Peters at (715) 392-2548 or Gloria Neuman at (715) 392-4069.
Central '50
The Superior Central High School class of 1950 holds its 67-year class reunion at noon Aug. 3 at Barker's Island restaurant. If you plan to attend, call Lois Lundberg at (715) 634-4998 for registration.
Central '55
Superior Central class of 1955 will celebrate their 62nd reunion Aug. 10, with a luncheon to be held at Vintage Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave., beginning at 11:30 a.m. RSVP to Richard Erickson at 715-392-7241.
East '56
The East High School class of 1956 meets for its annual reunion dinner with a social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. July 28 at Ace's on 29th.
Central '59
Superior Central Class of '59 gathers at 5 p.m. Aug. 2 at Vintage Italian Pizza in Superior.
Cathedral '67
Superior Cathedral class of 1967 holds its 50-year reunion at Aug. 4 at Schultz Sports Bar, 1307 N. Fifth St. A Mass at Cathedral of Christ the King begins at 4 p.m. Aug. 5, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. at Vintage Italian Pizza, 1201 Tower Ave.