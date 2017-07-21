Community calendar

Superior: Barker's Island Farmers Market moves downtown and runs 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot adjacent to World of Wheels Skate Center in the 1200 block of Banks Avenue.

Duluth: Zenith City Cabaret runs 8-9:30 p.m. at Zeitgeist Arts Cafe Atrium, 222 E. Superior St. Free.

Sunday

Duluth: A free, educational program on wolves, presented by representatives of the International Wolf Center runs 11 a.m. to noon at the Duluth Heights Recreation Center, 33 W. Mulberry St.

Solon Springs: Our Savior's Lutheran Church hosts a Memorial Blood Centers drive 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11405 SW First St. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at (888) 448-3253 or mbc.org.

Tuesday

Superior: Enbridge Energy hosts a Memorial Blood Centers drive 8-11 a.m. on the second floor of 1409 Hammond Ave. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at (888) 448-3253 or mbc.org.

Superior: Network with other job seekers at 9:30 a.m. at the Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St. Boost your time management, motivation and stress management skills during a real career workshop beginning at 10:30 a.m. Due to limited space, registration for the workshop is required at least a day in advance; contact Nikki at (715) 718-4839 or ngonalakis@nwcep.org.

