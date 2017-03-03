Parkland hosts Androsky benefit
A benefit for David Androsky Jr., who was shot in the chest Jan. 1 in Superior, runs 1-6 p.m. Saturday at the Parkland Town Hall.
A meal will be offered with a donation cost of $7 for adults and children over 13, $3 for children ages 6-12 and kids under 5 eat for free.
Androsky's brother Kyle was fatally shot during the Jan. 1 incident.
David Androsky, a father of three, is expected to make a full recovery, but is unable to work at this time. The benefit will help with his financial burdens as he recovers.