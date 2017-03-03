Prom dresses for the taking
If the Dress Fits invites high school students to the second annual Prom Dress Giveaway.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 2-7 p.m. Monday at Bella Rosa Bridal, 1709 Mall Drive, Duluth.
More than 170 contemporary-style formal dresses have been donated over the past year, so they can be given to high school teens who otherwise could not afford a beautiful dress.
Students interested in trying on dresses and bringing one home for their dance should bring a current student id. Demonstrated need is not required.