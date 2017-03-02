A rainbow of opportunity in pot of gold at the library

Is your child a reluctant reader? Reading to a dog is a great way for young readers to improve their reading skills. Sign up for Read to a Dog on March 8 at 4 p.m. and your child can read aloud to Tanzy, a therapy dog certified by Therapy Dogs International. Call (715) 394-8866 to sign your child up to read to a dog.

It's Academy Award season and the library will be showing three Oscar-nominated movies during the month of March. On March 13, join us for a free showing of "Arrival" starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. We'll be showing "Fences" starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis on March 27. Both movies are rated PG-13 and start at 6 p.m. On March 18, join us for Disney's "Moana," featuring the voice of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This movie starts at 11 a.m. and is rated PG. Light snacks are available at all movies.

Join us for some Spring Break Fun. We'll be having a Game Day on March 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to play board games and try out the Nintendo Wii. Does your young child need to burn off some extra energy? Join us March 21 from 3 to 4 p.m. for a play date with Head Start designed for kids up to age 5; the play date includes tumbling mats, tunnels and basketball hoops.

We'll be throwing a very Seussical Pajama Storytime at 6:30 p.m. March 23. Put on your best PJ's and fuzzy slippers, and join us for a special evening storytime featuring Dr. Seuss stories at the library.

Registration is now open for our annual "Foolin' Around with your Family Tree" genealogy program 4:45-8:30 p.m., co-sponsored by the Douglas County Genealogy Club. We've invited a special guest, Lee Grady from the Wisconsin Historical Society, to share his insights about researching ancestors in state and county institutions like orphanages, prisons, and hospitals. There will be plenty of time for independent genealogy research with help from genealogy club volunteers and library staff. This popular program will fill up fast, so register today. Pick up a registration form at the library or email mehlel@superiorlibrary.org to sign up.

Nonfiction: "Facebook for Seniors," "The Fourth Way: The Conservative Playbook," "Table Manners," "The Truth About Cancer," "Gardening with Foliage First," "The New Irish Table," "Helping Your Anxious Teen," "Happy as a Dane," and "All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor's Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor."

Fiction: "Little Deaths" by Emma Flint, "The Next" by Stephanie Gangi, "Monticello" by Sally Cabot Gunning, "The Chemist" by Stephanie Meyer, "The Girl in the Castle" by Santa Montefiore, "Ghosts of Havana" by Todd Moss, "Cross the Line" by James Patterson, "The Island House" by Nancy Thayer, "As Good as Gone" by Larry Watson, "Loner" by Teddy Wayne, "Fall from Grace" by Tim Weaver and "The Singles Game" by Lauren Weisberger.

E-book: "Bridget Jones's Baby," "The Burning Page: Invisible Library Series, Book 3," "The Girl Who Lied," "A List of Cages," "The Nowhere Man," "Poison's Kiss," "Renegade Father," "Underwater," "Wayfarer: Passenger Series, Book 2," and "The Whole Town's Talking."

DVDs: "The Accountant," "Inferno," "Victoria. The Complete First Season," and "The Secret Life of Pets."

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Superior; 2-7 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Solon Springs; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Lake Nebagamon. Call 715-394-8860 in Superior, 715-378-4452 in Solon Springs, or 715-374-3477 in Lake Nebagamon or visit superiorlibrary.org.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.