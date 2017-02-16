Salvation Army offers Pathway of Hope to families

Case worker Sarah Kruse is seeking to partner with five families who are ready to take action toward a better future. Together, they will map out a personalized action plan, chart their progress, celebrate successes and adjust further goals.

Through Pathway of Hope, participants will be connected to the help they need to reach their goals, from job training and housing options to legal services and education.

"We don't want to duplicate services," Kruse said. Rather, Pathway of Hope provides navigation, contacts, support and specific goals to reach for.

The program starts with weekly meetings and includes follow-ups at three, six and 12 months. According to Kruse, successes are celebrated with family pizza parties. For more information, call 715-394-7001.