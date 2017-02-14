Officers, teens team up for floor hockey game
The Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA, Superior Police Department and community leader Mike Almond are hosting a community floor hockey game from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the YMCA, 9 N. 21st St.
Community members, mostly teens, and Superior Police officers will be teamed up for a fun-filled game of teamwork and camaraderie, according to a press release by Officer Joel Markon.
"Events like this are great ways for the community and the police department to get to know each other, fostering trust and understanding for both groups as they partner together to keep this a Superior place to live," Markon stated in the release.