Senior Connections offers new dining option

The new site, dubbed the "Campus Cafe" is located at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, Yellowjacket Union in the student dining area. The site will kick-off as a senior meal site on Monday, Feb. 13.

The meal site will operate 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reservations are not required.

A $5 donation is requested to help defray the costs of meals, but seniors will not be denied a meal because of an inability to pay.

As the aging unit for Douglas County, Senior Connections, receives funding through Title III of the Older Americans Act, as well as Douglas County, and program participants to provide nutrition to seniors age 60 and older and their spouse or domestic partner if they are younger than 60.

In 2016 Senior Connections provided over 12,000 meals at their seven congregate dining sites throughout Douglas County. More than 34,000 meals were delivered to seniors through the Home-Delivered Meal ("Meals on Wheels") program.

"We are excited to be able to offer another option for seniors to receive good, nutritious meals that they otherwise not be able to afford." Said Chad La Lor, executive director for Senior Connections. "It is through our partnership with Chartwells, the food service provider at UWS, that we are able to pilot this new initiative."

For more information about "Campus Café," visit www.seniorconnectionswi.org; or Senior Connections Facebook page.