    St. Luke's offers dose of laughter

    By Superior Telegram on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:23 a.m.

    Laughter is the best medicine, and St. Luke's is serving up a dose at its Denfeld Medical Clinic, 4702 Grand Ave., Duluth. The clinic hosts Laughter Yoga 4:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesday as part of its community well-being series. Everybody is welcome to attend the free event. To register, visit www.slhduluth.com/laughteryoga. For more information call 218-249-6800.

    Laughter yoga is a practice involving prolonged voluntary laughter. It is based on the belief that voluntary laughter provides the same physiological and psychological benefits as spontaneous laughter. Laughter yoga will be conducted in a group session with eye contact and playfulness between participants. Forced laughter turns into real and contagious laughter.

