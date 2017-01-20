St. Luke's offers dose of laughter

Laughter is the best medicine, and St. Luke's is serving up a dose at its Denfeld Medical Clinic, 4702 Grand Ave., Duluth. The clinic hosts Laughter Yoga 4:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesday as part of its community well-being series. Everybody is welcome to attend the free event. To register, visit www.slhduluth.com/laughteryoga. For more information call 218-249-6800.