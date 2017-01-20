Ice is nice

When the city of Superior invited all residents to create ice orbs for it's community art collaborative, the teachers contacted Andrea Crouse, Superior Water Resources Specialist, for free materials.

The project has supported the Head Start learning goals in science, math, language, social studies and fun.

The Lake Superior Ice Festival runs Jan. 27-Jan. 29 on Barker's Island. For more information, visit superioricefestival.org.

For information about Family Forum Head Start and to enroll your child in Head Start, call 715-392-9896.