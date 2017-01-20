Scholarships available for high school seniors

Preference will be given to students from Farm Bureau families. This scholarship is based on the student's past school and community activities, plans for future education and recommendation.

A certificate of scholarship will be presented to winners this spring and the scholarship funds will be awarded after the student has completed one semester of college or vocational school and has provided a transcript with acceptable grades.

The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information, contact Katie Mattison at 866-355-7349 or kmattison@wfbf.com.

An electronic version of the application can be found at wfbf.com/countyfarmbureaus/superior-shores.

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation will award more than $10,000 in scholarships to outstanding Wisconsin students pursuing higher education in 2017. Scholarships are awarded to students based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.

To be eligible for Wisconsin 4-H Foundation scholarships, students must have been a Wisconsin 4-H member for at least one year; have a grade point average of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be enrolled or plan to enroll at a university, college or technical school during the 2017-2018 academic school year. Applicants should visit the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation website to learn more about how to apply, wis4hfoundation.org/scholarships.

Résumés, cover letters, project lists and one photo must be received by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation by email on or before March 15. Applications received after March 15, 2017 (as time stamped in the email), and any USPS mailed applications will not be considered. Apply early to avoid any confusion. Winners will be notified by postal letter in May.