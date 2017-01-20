Community calendar

Superior: Strength Factory hosts a community grand opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 933 Oakes Ave. Visitors can explore the former railroad depot and see how it's been transformed into a fitness center. The event includes fun, food, games, prizes, giveaways and class demos.

Monday

Brule: Family Forum Inc. board of directors hosts its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Brule Head Start center. Anyone wishing to address the governing board can contact the executive director prior to the meeting at 715-392-9896.

Tuesday

Superior: Job Club and Job Talk meet over coffee and doughnuts for an open discussion about available jobs and to network with other job seekers about what has been working for them at 9:30 a.m. at the Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St. Free.

Superior: The Superior Public Library Policy and Bylaws Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the board room of the library, 1530 Tower Ave.

