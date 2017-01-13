Landlords, utility rep meet to discuss issues
Landlords can meet with a representative from Superior Water, Light and Power to discuss utility billing issues beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the small meeting room at Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave. All Superior landlords are invited to attend.
Superior Landlord Association Program chairman, Marty Curtiss, said he receives a number of complaints each winter from landlords who have billing issues — new tenants do not put utilities in their name, or tenants who transfer utilities back to the landlord but continue to live in the unit. Landlords can file a complaint with the Public Service Commission when these issues arise. Possibilities for local options will be discussed at the meeting, Curtiss said.