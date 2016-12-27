Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call 715-394-3611 or 800-870-2181.
Next week's menu includes:
Jan. 2: Closed for the holiday.
Jan. 3: Chicken chow mein with rice, Oriental vegetables, wheat roll, brownie.
Jan. 4: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes with gravy. Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, peaches.
Jan. 5: Breaded pork chops, baked potato, creamed peas, wheat roll, applesauce.
Jan. 6: Baked ziti with sausage, cottage cheese, bread stick, fresh fruit.
To make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites, call 715-394-3611. Sites include Senior Center, Monday-Friday; Phoenix Villa, Monday-Friday; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday; Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday; and Holy Assumption Church, Monday-Thursday. Call 715-372-5474 for reservations at the Kro Bar & Grill in Brule, Tuesday-Friday.