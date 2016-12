Commission seeks proposals for equity summit

Recommended for you

The commission is seeking proposals for the event that focuses on multiculturalism and change.

The commission is seeking proposals from UMD faculty, students, staff, administration, and interested community organizations for meaningful and interactive workshops, presentations, lectures and other educational formats that address diverse racial, ethnic and sovereign nations.

Submissions, due Jan. 13, may address the following broad topics:

* Initiatives focused on capacity building for diversity and inclusion.

* Methods for developing cultural competence of faculty, staff and students.

* Assessment mechanisms for diversity work.

* Intercultural curricular and course transformation.

* Diversity and inclusion work in the time of Ferguson.

* Strategies to leverage campus diversity to enhance student engagement and learning.

* Embedding attention to multiple identities and intersectionality into diversity and inclusion initiatives.

* Strategies to enhance faculty diversity.

* Relationship building, intergroup facilitation or dialogue.

For more information about the Summit, contact Julie Kim (juliek@d.umn.edu) or Mailee Vue (vuexx112@d.umn.edu).