Plan a healthy lifestyle for 2017

* Make half your plate fruits and vegetables. Fruits and veggies add color, flavor and texture plus vitamins, minerals and fiber to your plate. Make 2 cups of fruit and 2½ cups of vegetables your daily goal. Don't let winter stop you from enjoying produce. It may be harder to find fresh options, but frozen and canned are great choices.

* Drink more water. Our bodies depend on water to regulate temperature, transport nutrients and oxygen to cells, carry away waste products and more.

* Fix healthy snacks. Healthy snacks can sustain your energy levels between meals. Whenever possible, make your snacks combination snacks. Choose from these groups — whole grains, fruits, vegetables, low-fat or fat-free dairy, lean protein or nuts. Try low-fat yogurt with fruit, whole-grain crackers with low-fat cheese, or a small portion of nuts with an apple or banana.

* Follow food safety guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that roughly 1-in-6 Americans gets sick from foodborne illness each year. Reduce your chances of getting sick by practicing proper hand washing.

Be active. Regular physical activity lowers blood pressure and helps your body control stress and weight. Start by doing what exercise you can for at least 10 minutes at a time. Taken in part from adapted from the article "13 Health Tips for 2013" Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Also remember, that winter is an important time to check on older adult family members, friends and neighbors to ensure they stay safe throughout the season. In addition to colder temperatures and snow, winter weather can bring an increased risk of health problems and injuries to older adults.

If you are a senior 60 or older and would like more information on senior congregate meal sites or home-delivered meals, call me at 715-394-3611.

