Iron River Lions plan children's playground

Members of the Lions Club Special Projects Committee have been working with representatives of Lee Recreation of Cambridge, Wis. The equipment will be located adjacent to the Iron River Community Center on the west side and include, a multi-level climbing structure, two slides, swings, a sliding pole, a bridge, numerous pieces of climbing equipment, a funnel adventure tube and two tot Springmates.

Committee members selected components of the playground in an attempt to include equipment that would strengthen both the upper and lower body as well as provide enjoyment for those that use it. The design addresses current safety guidelines while giving children of all ages and those with special needs a great place to play. Also on location will be a pavilion with picnic tables, benches for seating, planters and a commemorative wall with tiles available to buy in memory or to honor loved ones.

The projected cost of the project is estimated to be $92,000. The Special Projects Committee is in the process of applying for numerous grants in order to help finance the project.

Groundbreaking for the playground was recently held. Lion Bill Trautt has been overseeing the site preparation and working with Desi Sipsas of Sipsas Excavating in leveling the lot and establishing drainage.

Donation containers will be placed at local businesses in Iron River. Tax-deductible donations may also be mailed to the Iron River Area Foundation, PO Box 683, Iron River, WI 54847. Please write "IR Playground" in the memo line of your check.

The sale of memorial tiles for the commemorative wall begins in the spring. Playground construction is scheduled for next summer.