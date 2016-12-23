Chamber Ambassadors announce holiday contest winners

The annual contest was free to enter and was open to residences and businesses in Superior and Douglas County. The Chamber Ambassadors donated $5 to "NOW — Nutrition on Weekends" for each of the 26 entries. Prizes were awarded for the following six categories:

* Ambassadors' Choice — 425 31st Ave. East

* Best Use of Lights — 2217 Pennsylvania Ave.

* Spirit Award — 65 Highgate St.

* Master's Division — 2015 Wyoming Ave.

* People's Choice — 2319 Susquehanna Ave.

* Business — Wine Beginnings, 1413 Tower Ave.

Residents of Superior may still tour the lights throughout the holidays. A full list of entrants to the Holiday Decorating & Lighting contest may be found at bit.ly/2016DecoratingAndLightingContest.

The 2016 Holiday Decorating and Lighting Contest is sponsored by the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors along with support from Hammond Steakhouse, Barkers Island Inn, Eddie's World Famous Ribs, Grizzly's, Dreamland Supper Club, Nummi Jewelers, Road Trip Limo, and Vintage Italian Pizza.