Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call 715-394-3611 or 800-870-2181.
Next week's menu includes:
Dec. 5: Baked fish, oven brown potatoes, cauliflower, wheat bread, apricots.
Dec. 6: Meatloaf, cheesy hash browns, green beans, wheat bread, fruited Jell-O.
Dec. 7: Boiled dinner with ham, carrots and cabbage, frosted chocolate cake, wheat bread.
Dec. 8: Chicken parmesan over noodles, spinach salad, garlic bread stick, banana.
Dec. 9: Shepherd's pie, broccoli salad, mandarin oranges, bran muffin.
To make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites, call 715-394-3611. Sites include Senior Center, Monday-Friday; Phoenix Villa, Monday-Friday; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday; Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday; and Holy Assumption Church, Monday-Thursday. Call 715-372-5474 for reservations at the Kro Bar & Grill in Brule, Tuesday-Friday.