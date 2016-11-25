Superior gym hosts fundraiser for Harbor House
The Strength Factory in Superior is hosting a Black Friday FUNraiser for the homeless from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today. To raise awareness for Harbor House Crisis Shelters, the gym will offer body movement and kettlebell classes for the public with all proceeds going toward Harbor House. Classes last an hour and a half.
The gym is located at 933 Oakes Ave. The cost is $15 per session, or $10 with the donation of a needed item.
Needed items include 13-gallon garbage bags, women's hygiene products, bath towels, washcloths, antiperspirant, non-perishable food, dish soap, dishwasher soap, shampoo, conditioner, spices, all-purpose cleaner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, twin sheets, disinfecting wipes, brushes, combs, blankets, paper towels, diapers, pillows, pillow cases, toilet bowl cleaners, wool socks, socks, wound care products, laundry soap, bleach and dryer sheets.