Distractions leave others holding the weight

It is easy to get sidetracked from a task, while others continue to do their part. God's kingdom can suffer from this. Although we do not intend it, our attention is easily diverted, leaving others to bear the weight. The secret is to maintain focus, but how?

Ask the question, "Is this a Kingdom issue?" We determine importance by comparison. If we are to keep our hearts set on God, all things must be compared to His will. To use any other measure sidetracks us.

Secondly ask, "Is this why God has gifted me the way I am?" We all have God given gifts and abilities that can easily be squandered on other things. Before we expend our energy, determine why it is spent.

Lastly ask, "Will this investment bring lasting returns?" What we give ourselves to should yield eternal results.

What's caught your attention?

Pastor Mark Holmes is an ordained minister in the Wesleyan Church and has served the Darrow Road Wesleyan Church since 1997.