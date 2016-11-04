Community calendar

Saturday

Duluth: Author Michael Schumacher signs copies of his new book, "Torn in Two: The Sinking of the Daniel J. Morrell and One Man's Survival on the Open Sea" at 10 a.m. at the Gales of November Conference at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center.

Superior: "Dirt & Deeds in Mississippi" is brought to you by Henry Banks and Natasha Lancour at 11 a.m. at the Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave. The film is a feature documentary meant to challenge and change the way America sees the civil rights movement in Mississippi. Stay for a conversation afterward. Free beverages and refreshments provided.

Sunday

Superior: The Duluth Audubon Society hosts a Superior harbor gull watch with Clinton Nienhaus from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should meet at the Superior entry at the end of Wisconsin Point. Free. In case of questionable weather, call 507-525-3151 that morning.

Superior: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church holds an East End food drive 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2316 E. Fourth St., sponsored by the high school religious education students.

Monday

Superior: National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts free Family Support Group 5:30-7 p.m. in the Superior Public Library classroom.

Tuesday

Superior: The Bong Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. Bong Book Club members present a brief synopsis of their readings and research relating to the 75th Anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, "a date which will live in infamy." The public is welcome to attend. For information, contact 715-392-7151 or educator@bvhcenter.org.

Superior: The Richard I. Bong American Legion Post 435, and auxiliary meets at 7 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, 305 Harbor View Parkway.