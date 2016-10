Emily Morrow of Superior, a boy, Grayson Hinton, Sept. 13.

Heather and Mike Norlen of Two Harbors, Minn., twin boys, Cade Robert and Emmit Michael, Sept. 22.

Anita and Duke Windsor of Superior, a boy, William Charles, Sept. 29, one other child, Raylynn, 2.

St. Luke's

Lily Beckwell of Superior, a boy, Wesley Robert, July 21.

Jenny and Sean Walters of Duluth, a girl, Zoe Frances, July 29.

Jennifer Marie Berges and Scott Bruce Graden of Two Harbors, twin girl and boy, Kristian Juul Graden and Alma Lucia Graden, Aug. 18.

Amber and Aaron Maki of Duluth, a boy, Abel Michael-David Maki, Aug. 30, three other children, Dakota Oman, 14, Nazareth Dean, 10, Jasmine Dean, 8.

Anna E. and Justin R. Haag of Superior, a boy, Flynn Richard, Sept. 10, one other child, Aurora, 2.

Krista R. Brauer and James Van Ness of Mason, Wis., a girl, Callie Jean, Sept. 19.