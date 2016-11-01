Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call 715-394-3611 or 800-870-2181.
Next week's menu includes:
Nov. 7: Beef pasta casserole, corn, Caesar salad, breadstick, cinnamon applesauce.
Nov. 8: Chicken breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, wheat bread, brownie.
Nov 9: Beef tips with gravy, buttered egg noodles, peas, wheat bread, orange.
Nov. 10: Tater Tot casserole, cottage cheese, wheat bread, Jell-O cake.
Nov. 11: Closed for Veteran's Day.
To make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites, call 715-394-3611. Sites include Senior Center, Monday-Friday; Phoenix Villa, Monday-Friday; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday; Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday; and Holy Assumption Church, Monday-Thursday. Call 715-372-5474 for reservations at the Kro Bar & Grill in Brule, Tuesday-Friday.