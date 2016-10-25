Great Pumpkin, scavenger hunt come to the library

Legendary chef and cookbook author Beatrice Ojakangas visits the library at 6 p.m. Nov. 3. She'll read from her new memoir "Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion, and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food." Copies of her book will be available to buy at the book-signing following the reading. The Friends of the Library provides tasty homemade treats and refreshments. Free.

We're looking for a few good detectives to help solve a mystery at the library. Sign up for a Mystery Scavenger Hunt presented by Northern Expressions Arts Collective at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5. Come prepared to talk about your favorite mystery books and help solve a mystery! Call 715-394-8866 to sign up for this free event.

Who you gonna call? The Ghostbusters, of course! We'll be showing the 2016 version of "Ghostbusters" starring Kristin Wiig and Melissa McCarthy at 6 p.m. Nov. 14. This movie is rated PG-13. Light snacks will be available.

Join us at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 for a reading, book discussion and book-signing with local author Judith Liebaert. Judith's novel, Sins of the Fathers, is a fictionalized account of a homicide that happened in Superior more than 50 years ago. Like Brian Freeman and John Sandford, locals will recognize locations and landmarks described in the novel. She will read excerpts from her novel and share her experiences of finding fictional inspiration from actual events, staying motivated, writing through writer's block, and what to expect when publishing. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library.

The library is closed Nov. 11-13 to observe Veterans Day.

CDs: "Dress to Impress" by Keith Sweat, "They Don't Know" by Jason Aldean, "Bury Me in My Boots" by the Cadillac Three, "Dig Your Roots" by Florida Georgia Line, "Hero" by Maren Morris, "American Love" by Jake Owen, "Pure & Simple" by Dolly Parton, "Wild World" by Bastille, "The Art of Elegance" by Kristin Chenoweth, "Major Key" by DJ Khaled, "Last Year was Complicated" by Nick Jonas, "Illuminate" by Shawn Mendes, "This is Acting" by Sia, "Coolaid" by Snoop Dog, "Glory" by Britney Spears, "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" by Barbra Streisand, "The Very Next Thing" by Casting Crowns, "Restore" by Aaron and Amanda Crabb, "Love Remains" by Hillary Scott and the Scott Family, "Blurryface" by Twenty One Pilots, "Weezer: the album" by Weezer and "Ghostbusters: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack."

Large print: "Among the Wicked" by Linda Castillo, "Lone Rider" by B. J. Daniels, "The Tumbling Turner Sisters" by Juliette Fay, "The Loyal Heart: A Lone Star Hero's Love Story" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "One Less Problem Without You" by Beth Harbison, "Close to You" by Kara Isaac, "Make Me Love You" by Johanna Lindsey, "Close to Home: A Chicory Inn Novel" by Deborah Raney, "One True Loves" by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "The Secret Language of Stones" by M. J. Rose, "Leaving Lucy Pear" by Anna Solomon, "Almost Like Being in Love: A Destination Wedding Novel" by Beth K. Vogt and "Battered Justice" by Linda J. White.

Audiobooks: "First Comes Love" by Emily Giffin, "Back Lash" by Chris Knopf, "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty, "Private Rio: The Games" by James Patterson, "Downfall" by J. A. Jance, "A Great Reckoning: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel" by Louise Penny, "Damaged" by Lisa Scottoline, "The Light Between Oceans" by M. L. Stedman; and for juveniles, "Black River Falls" by Jeff Hirsch, "Royal Wedding Disaster" by Meg Cabot, "Mission Atomic" by Sarwat Chadda, "Raymie Nightingale" by Kate DiCamillo, "The Book of Shane" by Nick Eliopulos, "The Family Fletcher Takes Rock Island" by Dana Levy, "Judy Moody and the Bucket List" by Megan McDonald, "Tales of the Fallen Beasts" by Brandon Mull, "Six Kids and a Stuffed Cat" by Gary Paulsen, "Night of the Ninth Dragon" by Mary Pope Osborne and "Pax" by Sara Pennypacker.

Nonfiction: "The Old Farmer's Almanac 2017," "Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality And Threatens Democracy," "Idiot Brain: What your Head is really up to," "A Modern Way to Cook: 150+vegetarian recipes for quick, flavor-packed meals," "What Great Parents Do: 75 simple strategies for raising kids who thrive," "The Home Blacksmith: Tools, Techniques, and 40 Practical Projects for the Home Blacksmith," "Cowgirls 2: The Neck's Favorite Knits," "The Unofficial Guide to Disneyland," "The Mannings: The Fall and Rise of a Football Family," "Hunting Camp 52: Tales from a North Woods Deer Camp," "Pancakes in Paris: Living the American Dream in France and "Florence!/Foster!! Jenkins!!!: The Life of the World's Worst Opera Singer."

Fiction: "The Life of the World to Come" by Dan Cluchey, "The Wonder" by Emma Donoghue, "The Governor's Wife" by Michael Harvey, "How to Party with an Infant" by Kaui Hart Hemmings, "The Tea Planter's Wife: A Novel" by Dinah Jefferies, "An Obvious Fact" by Craig Johnson, "China Rich Girlfriend: A Novel" by Kevin Kwan and "Onslaught: a Steve Flynn Thriller" by Nick Oldham.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Superior; 2-7 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Solon Springs; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Lake Nebagamon. Call 715-394-8860 in Superior, 715-378-4452 in Solon Springs, or 715-374-3477 in Lake Nebagamon or visit superiorlibrary.org.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.