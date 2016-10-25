Tricks and treats

Friday

Halloween Fun Fair

The annual event takes place at the Superior School Forest 4:30-7:30 at 2155 E. School Forest Road, Foxboro. Free and open to all ages. The event includes hayrides, a bonfire, professional storytelling and a spooky walk. Tickets will be available to buy for raffles, face painting and games. Concessions will also be available. This is the fourth year the event has been held, and it gets bigger and better every year. Proceeds support the Superior High School drama department.

Trick or treating at Middle River

The residents of Middle River Health and Rehabilitation Center invite children up to 12 years of age to trick or treat on the first, second and third floors from 6-7 p.m. Friday. Free and open to the public.

Fairlawn Flashlight Tour

Enjoy an evening of history and Victorian superstition from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fairlawn Mansion in Superior. The Fairlawn Superstition Flashlight Tour will begin with a cheese and cracker reception; guests can bring their own beverage. Paranormal investigator Scott Kenner will give a presentation on audio recordings he collected in the mansion during a recent visit and

the evening will conclude with a flashlight tour of Fairlawn Mansion. Cost is $20 per ticket or two tickets for $35. Participants must be 21 years or older to attend, and should bring their own flashlight.

Saturday

Library Trick-or-Treat

The Superior Public Library hosts its seventh annual trick or treat event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1530 Tower Ave. Free and open to the public. This year's theme is "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!" In addition to trick-or-treating for the youngsters, enjoy Halloween Storytime at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in the library Storyboat and Halloween crafts in the chandelier area. Nonperishable food donations will be collected for area food shelves.

Halloween Fest

The Superior Youth Leadership Program and The Superior YMCA is teaming up to put on a Halloween Fest for the Superior community at Superior High School. Designed to be a safe and fun trick or treating area for the community, the event will include a costume contest, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a spooky hallway and more. The event is split up into two different time slots. The first time slot is from 1-4 p.m. and is for children in grade five and younger; the second time slot is from 5-8 p.m. for children in grades six through eight. The cost of the event is $5 for one student and their parents, $10 for two or more students and their parents. The entrance to the event is by the North 28th Street doors.

Oulu Corn Maze

The Oulu Corn Maze can be found on the Ken Johnson Farm at 2595 Pudas Road. It is open to visitors from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors should wear comfortable clothes. A special "Night Maze" takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday with free glow sticks provided. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 for children age 11 and under. A haunted house run by Boy Scout Troop 212 is also available. Visitors can tour the haunted house for a $5 donation with proceeds going to the troop.

Across the bridge

Haunted Ship

Every October, the William A. Irvin in Duluth's Canal Park is transformed into a haunted ship. This year's version incorporates traditional scares as well as government conspiracies with its theme: What the Government Won't Tell You. The ship is open for tours from 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; 4-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30-11 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $12; college students receive a buy-one, get-one admission with a valid ID and anyone bringing a nonperishable food item or new or gently used coat will receive $2 off.

Haunted Shack

The Buffalo House's Haunted Shack takes scare-seekers on a hayride through a place of the not-so-dead dead things before dropping them off at a maze of ghoulish scenes. The Haunted Shack is open from 7-9 p.m. Thursday and 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2590 Guss Road in Duluth. Admission is $12 per person, with a discount for those who bring a nonperishable food item. A more kid-friendly version runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6.

Engwalls Corn Maze

The corn maze in Hermantown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8. This year's maze design features more than a mile of paths to navigate while playing a number of games for all ages.