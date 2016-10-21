Niven talks about award-winning dress

Molly shares the story of the creation of her gold medal-winning Victorian gown with the attendees of the annual meeting of Douglas County Home and Community Education and any community members who wish to attend.

Molly was supported throughout her project by her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser Kathy Lahti, Northwestern teacher.

The historical society is waiving all entry costs to the free program and refreshments are served. Douglas County HCE members gather at 12:30 p.m. for their meeting and then recess for the program.