Niven talks about award-winning dress
Molly Niven, Northwestern High School junior, gives a presentation at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave.,
Molly shares the story of the creation of her gold medal-winning Victorian gown with the attendees of the annual meeting of Douglas County Home and Community Education and any community members who wish to attend.
Molly was supported throughout her project by her Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser Kathy Lahti, Northwestern teacher.
The historical society is waiving all entry costs to the free program and refreshments are served. Douglas County HCE members gather at 12:30 p.m. for their meeting and then recess for the program.