Grant gives pastor, congregation time to grow
Our Savior's Lutheran Church has received a grant of $49,979 to enable its minister, Pastor Sarah Kerkes, to participate in the 2016 National Clergy Renewal Program. Our Savior's Lutheran is one of 146 congregations across the United States selected to participate in this competitive grant program, which is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis. Established by the endowment in 2000, the program's grants allow Christian congregations to support their pastors with the gift of extended time away from their ministerial duties and responsibilities.
Ministers whose congregations are awarded the grants use their time away from the demands of daily ministry to engage in reflection and renewal. The approach respects the "Sabbath time" concept, offering ministers a carefully considered respite that may include travel, study, rest, immersive arts and cultural experiences, and prayer.
As a result of receiving this grant, Kerkes will be able to take a sabbatical that includes family time spent traveling out of state before returning to rest at a quiet cabin. She will then spend a short time traveling with a friend before returning home. The congregation, in the meantime, will be sharing their talents with one another and the community. This will be done with the intention that congregational and community members will learn new skills and hobbies from each other. The culmination of this pastoral and congregational renewal will be a Fine Arts Festival at which projects, foods, crafts, writings, pictures and experiences will be shared.