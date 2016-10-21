Grant gives pastor, congregation time to grow

Ministers whose congregations are awarded the grants use their time away from the demands of daily ministry to engage in reflection and renewal. The approach respects the "Sabbath time" concept, offering ministers a carefully considered respite that may include travel, study, rest, immersive arts and cultural experiences, and prayer.

As a result of receiving this grant, Kerkes will be able to take a sabbatical that includes family time spent traveling out of state before returning to rest at a quiet cabin. She will then spend a short time traveling with a friend before returning home. The congregation, in the meantime, will be sharing their talents with one another and the community. This will be done with the intention that congregational and community members will learn new skills and hobbies from each other. The culmination of this pastoral and congregational renewal will be a Fine Arts Festival at which projects, foods, crafts, writings, pictures and experiences will be shared.