On May 3, 2016, Almonte, a 29-year-old mother of 8- and 5-year-old daughters and the girlfriend of Brian Learn, was diagnosed with stage 3B metastatic cervical cancer.

Now friends and family are rallying with a benefit to help the family with ongoing expenses for Almonte's treatment.

"This is going to be a great get-together for a great cause," said Debbie Martineau, one of the organizers. "Together we can make a difference — we can win this battle against cancer and its distresses for this amazing, courageous, determined, hard-working and faithful family. Thank you to everyone for your compassion and generosity for Lacy and family."

Immediately after the diagnoses, and the service coordinator for Black Woods Group started treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., with the hope the inoperable tumors could be removed. During twelve weeks, she underwent a series of tests and scans, and 18 doses of chemotherapy, 25 external doses of external radiation, and five internal doses of radiation. She is currently in retrieval, awaiting further testing and the results of whether or not she has been cured.

During treatment, for over six weeks, Almonte and Learn traveled back and forth between their home in Superior and the clinic in Rochester, incurring travel, lodging, and daily living expenses.

Luckily, the couple was able to stay at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge when Almonte was not allowed to leave Rochester for the other six weeks, when she was having chemo and radiation concurrently. Still, that meant time away from work, and away from their daughters.

In fact, Almonte was unable to work for more than four months, and Learn was unable to work for nearly two months to get her to and from treatment.

It continues to take a toll on the family's finances — treatment costs not covered by the insurance, traveling to treatments, medical incidentals not covered by insurance, a hefty deductible, past and current daily living expenses as well as ongoing and mounting medical expenses as they continue to travel to Rochester for appointments for several months to come.

The couple's friends and family are hosting a benefit to raise money to help the family through these difficult times.

The benefit runs 2-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Iron River Community Center. 8275 E. Mill St., Iron River. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and include a Cervical Cancer Awareness teal and white wristband, an abundance of food including pulled pork, brats and numerous side dishes, and door prize drawing entries. Ages 10 and under are free — no ticket needed. The benefit will also include a wide variety of fantastic bucket raffles, a silent auction and a 50/50 cash drawing. Need not be present at drawing times to win.

Live musical entertainment will be provided by the following phenomenal, local musicians: Todd Burger, Nathan Kangas, Andy Helenius, and Aaron Raivala of the Axxholes; Badge-Pucky Nye and Brian McAvaney; of Brian & the Boys. These local, favorite musicians will be jamming and will bring classic rock, classic country and perhaps a little boogie and blues sound and a whole lot of fun and entertainment for all who attend.

Advance tickets for admission are available at Woody's Food in Spirits in Herbster; South Shore Bar in Port Wing; Patsy's in Washburn; Carignans (Uncle Bob's Bowling and the 300 Grill) and Judy's Drift Inn in Iron River; Stagecoach in Ashland; and Pudge's in Superior.

For people who wish to help, but cannot attend the benefit, there a few other ways you can contribute — either in the form of a donated raffle basket or item, silent auction or door prize items or through money. Lacy has a "Go Fund Me" account online and "Cancer Benefit for Lacy Almonte" Facebook Page.