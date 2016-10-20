Building commission approves repairs at Pattison Park
The State of Wisconsin Building Commission approved several projects across the state including, but one at Pattison Park.
Projects approved include renovations at residence halls at University of Wisconsin campuses in Eau Claire and Madison; the final phase of the Falcon Center for Health Education and Wellness project; and various maintenance and repair projects around the state, including three roofing projects at University of Wisconsin System buildings and one at Pattison State Park.