Motivation can unlock greatness

Then one day his mother spoke into his life the five most important words he would ever hear — "I see greatness in you." Motivated by his mother's words, Mike went to his bedroom and wrote out a vision statement that became his roadmap for living. He envisioned a life of greatness; playing in the NFL, even winning the Super Bowl. All of which came true.

It is easy to develop a mindset like the 12-year-old Singletary. Life can be hard, and our experiences can destroy our vision. But God has five important words for us; not "I see greatness in you", but "I created greatness in you." We are made in God's image! His likeness is instilled deep within us. If we believe this to be true, the way we see ourselves and envision our life can radically change. We can become what God envisioned when He created us, not how our daily experiences define us.

Whatever hand the world has dealt you, remember, you are better than that. You have God's greatness within you.

Pastor Mark Holmes is an ordained minister in the Wesleyan Church and has served the Darrow Road Wesleyan Church since 1997.