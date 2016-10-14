Community calendar

Today

Superior: Douglas County Democrats meet at 6 p.m. at Borders Bar and Grill on Highway 105. Open to the public. Free.

Saturday

Superior: The Barker's Island Farmers Market runs 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near the SS Meteor.

Superior: The second annual Superior Spooktacular runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown. The event includes a Halloween parade, 5K run and walk, and the Pumpkin Patch with vendors, food and entertainment. Don't forget to wear your costume.

Oulu: The third annual Oulu Fest and Raffle runs noon to 4 p.m. at the Oulu Cultural & Heritage Center, 71055 Muskeg Road. Events include apple pressing, face and pumpkin painting, demonstrations, tours, kids games, concessions, "Treasures" sale, silent auction and raffle drawing for cash prizes. Jack-o'-lantern pumpkins and squash for sale.

Duluth: The College of St. Scholastica's Homecoming festivities offer a free community concert at 2 p.m. in the Mitchell Auditorium on campus featuring the college's instrumental and choral ensembles performing musical offerings in a fast-paced sonic kaleidoscope.

Monday

Iron River: Iron River Ambulance Service on U.S. Highway 2 hosts a Memorial Blood Centers drive 3-6 p.m. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at 888-448-3253 or mbc.org.

Solon Springs: The Solon Springs School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the IMC at 8993 E. Baldwin Ave.

Tuesday

Superior: Free public workshops are held at Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St. They day kicks off with job talk with coffee and donuts at 9:30 a.m., followed by workshops on career exploration and readiness at 10 a.m., life skills at 11 a.m., financial literacy at 1 p.m. and social media at 2 p.m.

Ashland: The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board Inc. Strategic Direction and Development Committee meets at 10 a.m. at the Concentrated Employment Program office, 422 Third St. W., followed by a meeting of the board's One-Stop Operator Committee at 1 p.m.

Duluth: Mended Hearts, a support group for those who have had a heart event, meet at 7 p.m. in the Wisconsin Room on the first floor of Essentia Health, 407 E. Third St. Penny LaBerge RN, talks about "Avoid Falling and Keeping Your Balance." Call 218-724-1068.