Wisconsin Point plan goes out to public

The city received a Wisconsin Coastal Management grant for the engineering phase of the Wisconsin Point Dune Restoration Project. The project includes development of infrastructure to allow public access and protect the sensitive dunes as well as the historical sites on the point. Parking areas will be consolidated from 22 turnouts to about four parking areas, and the dunes will be restored and re-vegetated, and boardwalks will be installed over the dunes for beach access across the sensitive ecosystem.

Plans include stabilizing the shoreline along the Allouez Bay.

To submit a comment online, go to www.ci.superior.wi.us/forms.aspx?FID=86. A printable form is available at www.ci.superior.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/9109.