A howling great time ahead at the library

The Great Pumpkin is coming to the Superior Public Library. Join us for the seventh annual library Trick or Treat 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. It features a cast of costumed characters portraying the entire Peanuts gang, plus trick or treating, special storytimes at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. in the Storyboat and Halloween crafts in the library chandelier area. The free event is a Halloween tradition for kids of all ages.

We'll be showing two free movies at the library during the month of October. If you're planning to attend the Spooktacular on Saturday, why not stop by the library at noon for a free showing of the classic Halloween flick, "The Nightmare before Christmas?" This movie is rated PG.

Join us for "Captain America: Civil War" at 6 p.m. Monday. This movie is rated PG-13. Light snacks are available at both movies.

Storytime continues through Nov. 29 every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

A special Trick or Treat Storytime for preschoolers is held Oct. 25, and all kids are invited to wear their costumes while they listen to stories, then trick-or-treat around the library.

Join us for a special Pajama Storytime at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 27. Wear your pajamas and fuzzy slippers and listen to bedtime stories.

Northern Expressions Arts Collective visits the library at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 5, and you're invited to join them on a Mystery Scavenger Hunt in the library. Help solve a mystery and talk about your favorite mystery books. Northern Expressions Arts Collective is dedicated to improving communities using the arts as a primary teaching platform, promoting family-friendly entertainment, artist development and community service projects. To sign up for the program, call 715-394-8866 or stop by the desk in the Children's Room.

The library is thrilled to announce that legendary cookbook author and chef, Beatrice Ojakangas, joins us at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 for a reading and book-signing event. She'll read from her brand-new memoir, "Homemade: Finnish Rye, Feed Sack Fashion, and Other Simple Ingredients from My Life in Food." The Friends of the Library provide homemade treats and coffee. Free.

Nonfiction: "Two Homes, One Childhood: A Parenting Plan," "American Heiress: Wild Saga of Patty Hearst," "Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising," "Cool Chunky Knits," "Facing the Green Bay Packers: Players Recall the Glory Years" and "Double Ace: Life of Robert Lee Scott Jr."

Fiction: "The Jealous Kind" by James Lee Burke, "Pirate" by Clive Cussler, "Texas Tall" by Janet Dailey, "Frost Line" by Linda Howard, "Crash and Burn" by Fern Michaels, "A Great Reckoning" by Louise Penny, "Rushing Waters" by Danielle Steel and "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware.

DVDs: "Love & Friendship," "The Meddler," "Money Monster," "Now You See Me2," "The Conjuring 2," "Free State of Jones," "Miles Ahead," "The People v. O.J. Simpson," "Roots" and "Children of Syria."

Young adult: "Crooked Kingdom" by Leigh Bardugo, "The Forgetting" by Sharon Cameron, "Tales of the Peculiar" by Ransom Riggs, "A Torch Against the Night" by Sabaa Tahir, "How to Code in 10 Easy Lessons," "Understanding Suicide" and "The Human Microbiome."

Juvenile: "Freedom Over Me: Eleven Slaves, Their Lives," "It's a New World, Charlie Brown!" "Heroes of the Dustbin," "Eyewitness Money," "The Amazing Stitching Handbook for Kids," "Abracadabra!: Fun Magic Tricks for Kids," "Minecraft: The Survivors' Book of Secrets" and "Saved by the Boats: The Heroic Sea Evacuation of Sept. 11."

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Superior; 2-7 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Solon Springs; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Lake Nebagamon. Call 715-394-8860 in Superior, 715-378-4452 in Solon Springs, or 715-374-3477 in Lake Nebagamon or visit superiorlibrary.org.

Sue Heskin is the director of the Superior Public Library.