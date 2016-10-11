Douglas County Marriage License Applications

Zachary Wayne Fredericks and Whitney Jean Fulda of Superior.

Stephen Matthew Gazdik and Kristi Marie Lehman of Minneapolis.

Jeremy Patrick Gheen and Jennifer Owen Nikstad of Superior.

Recommended for you

Edward Anthony Grymala and Hally Lyn Laflamme of Superior.

David Landis Hunt and Cherie Louise Letourneau of Superior.

Lawrence Allen Hyde of Superior and Alicia Ramos Mauricio of Canada.

Bruce John Johnson and Tiffany Jo Hewitt of Oakland.

Shane Gregory Kaio and Jeffery Michael Sievers of Minneapolis, Minn.

Phillip Richard Karaba and Bethany Rae Basley of Superior.

Kevin Paul Kerr and Kelsey Patricia Brow of Long Island City, N.Y.

Daniel Thomas Kozlowski and Melanie Anne Gautsch of Duluth, Minn.

Michael John Krig and Johnnie Alicia Abrahamzon of Summit.

Joshua Paul Kubarek and Amanda Jean Sullivan of Lake Nebagamon.

Andrew Ambrose Laszewski and Krystin Haylee Johnson of Great Falls, Mont.