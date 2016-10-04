Community calendar

The Superior Telegram offers a service called City Briefs, a calendar for events that charge a fee. Contact City Briefs staff at citybriefs@forumcomm.com , or call Stephanie or Joann at 715-395-5000 about a special occasion ad.

Wednesday

Maple: Northwestern High School hosts a Memorial Blood Centers drive 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4751 County Road F. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at 888-448-3253 or mbc.org.

Superior: The Superior Downtown Farmers Market runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot north of the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave.

Superior: The University of Wisconsin-Superior Jazz Band performs, followed by Better City Superior presentation. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Douglas County Historical Society. A free lunch is offered by sponsors Vintage Italian Pizza, Al Kurtz, Anthony Sclavi and A Dozen Excuses and the Better City Superior group. Free.

Superior: The Job Club meets at 1 p.m. at Superior Job Center, 1805 N. 14th St., for a critical employment webinar. Free.

Lake Nebagamon: The Norwood Ladies golf lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. at Sharon's Lakeview Cafe.

Thursday

Superior: The Thaddeus Kosciuszko Fraternal Aid Society (Polish Club) meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1710 N. 12th St.

Friday

Lakeside: The Davidson Windmill and Eskolin House will be open for tours during the Apple Festival from 3-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 3196 S. River Road, just off of State Highway 13, 3.5 miles from the junction of U.S. Highways 2/53 and Highway 13. Signs will be posted. Call 715-398-5493 or go to www.oldbrule.org. Free will donations accepted.