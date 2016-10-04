Senior meals
Senior Connections offers hot, nutritious meals Monday-Friday for people 60 or older. Meals are delivered to homebound individuals and served at congregate sites in Douglas County. A $4 per meal contribution is requested, but no one is denied because of inability to pay. Call 715-394-3611 or 800-870-2181.
Next week's menu includes:
Oct. 10: Polish with sauerkraut, boiled potato, wheat bun, mandarin oranges.
Oct. 11: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, wheat bread, fresh fruit.
Oct. 12: Chicken a la king, biscuit, peas, coleslaw, pumpkin cake.
Oct. 13: Ham and Swiss sandwich, wheat bun, cheese broccoli soup, fruit cocktail.
Oct. 14: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, wheat roll, cookie.
To make reservations 24 hours in advance for meal sites, call 715-394-3611. Sites include Senior Center, Monday-Friday; Phoenix Villa, Monday-Friday; Amnicon Senior Center, Tuesday-Wednesday; Solon Springs Community Center, Thursday-Friday; Gordon Town Hall, Tuesday-Friday; and Holy Assumption Church, Monday-Thursday. Call 715-372-5474 for reservations at the Kro Bar & Grill in Brule, Tuesday-Friday.