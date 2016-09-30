Minnesota songwriter performs at DCHS

Paul Metsa, musician and songwriter from Minnesota, brings his form of Americana music to the Douglas County Historical Society's History Theater stage at 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Table seating will only be for 85 people so tickets will go fast for this show. Americana artists Tony Don Tracy — yes, DCHS director — and Aurora Baer performs too.

Metsa was born on the Iron Range, but has been based in Minneapolis since 1978. He has received seven Minnesota Music Awards and has played more than 5,000 shows including Farm Aid and trips to Iceland and Siberia.

Proceeds from the concert benefit DCHS and the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Fund.

Get your tickets early at 1101 John Ave., or call 715-392-8449.

This will be a great show and a great reason to come and support your community, Tracy said. While this is a family friendly show, adult beverages will be available.