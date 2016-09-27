Expo caters to active seniors

The annual Senior Expo draws upwards of 4,000 attendees from throughout the region and features exhibitors, screenings, live entertainment, seminars, and more.

New this year, the National Kidney Foundation will be offering a free kidney check-up through its KEEP Healthy program. The KEEP Healthy will have participants answer a brief health-risk survey and have their height, weight and blood pressure measured. At-risk individuals will have their kidney health checked through a simple, onsite, ACR urine test. The ACR test can identify protein in the urine, which is often the first sign of kidney disease. Free educational materials are provided and a medical professional will review results and answer questions from participants.

Businesses and organizations will fill the expo exhibit hall with information on everything to do with being or becoming a senior.

"Today's seniors are on the go and they are looking for information on everything from health care and living options, to travel, recreation and much more," said Tracy Lundeen, Expo producer. "We keep the expo informative and interesting but in a fun and festive setting.

When you consider Paul McCartney of Beatles-fame is 74 and still touring internationally, and performing a 2½-hour concert, he is a great example of today's senior not ready to sit back in the rocking chair."

In the Benna Ford Roush Pioneer Room, there will be live music featuring the Blue Water Big Band, Rickey Lee, Mark Rubin and Chmielewski Funtime Band performing on the Cummings Mobility Stage. Also in Pioneer will be exhibits, seating, food and beverages, and the city of Duluth's 100 year birthday party.

Every attendee of the Duluth Senior Expo will receive a complimentary copy of 2016-17 Northland Senior Resource Guide. This 40-plus page color magazine lists information on hundreds of resources available for seniors throughout the upper tri-state area as well as including entertaining and informative stories.

Free tickets are now available at Walgreen Pharmacy Departments in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, Virginia and Hibbing as well as from sponsors and exhibitors.

For more information, email tracy@lundeenproductions.com or call 218-727-1177 or visit www.seniorexpoduluth.com.