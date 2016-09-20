North Shore Sounds takes trip to 'happiest place on earth'

This time around, the Sounds will be hosting an evening of song that will bring out the kid in all of us as they present an evening of Disney classics. The North Shore Sounds will deliver a set of music featuring Disney songs from every era in their very own signature barbershop style.

Very special guests this year's program are students from Sterling Silver Dance Studio in Superior and the debut of a brand new barbershop quartet. Also offering up some of their Disney repertoire this year are returning good friends the Superior Singers, Ripple Effect and the Duluth- Superior Harbormasters. Plenty of variety and plenty of surprises are packed into one evening as we travel to that magic kingdom — the "happiest place on earth." The North Shore Sounds, this year, are proud to donate part of the proceeds from this concert to help fund the Northland Foundation's Kid Plus Program, helping kids throughout the area. Tickets for the "Goodtime Barbershop and Variety Show" will be $10 each and are available from members of the North Shore Sounds, at the door, or call 218-348-8314 to reserve and for more information. Bring the whole family for an exciting evening filled with those great Disney songs that will truly make you smile.