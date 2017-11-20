Bayfield County marina breaks ground for expansion

Pikes Bay Marina broke ground on a new 3,500-square-foot Vessel Service Center Nov. 7. The facility will include a 50-foot service bay, specialty tool bays, a vessel parts and inventory showroom and new customer service offices. Pikes Bay Marina General Manager, Steve Linton, said that the growth of the service department over the last five years has prompted the need for a new facility. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2018.