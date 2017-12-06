New Superior coffee shop sets sights on Empire Building

Empire Block LLC owner Mark Hubbard confirmed the coffee shop is one of two businesses eyeing spots in the historic 1892 building. The other is in the process of final lease negotiations.

"We're 99.9 percent of the way there," Buck said Tuesday, a signature away from the new venture.

She and Meyer envision the shop at 1204 Tower Ave. as a hub for all kinds of coffee from a variety of roasters.

"Like a tap house for coffee," Buck said. "We want to be more modern, but call back to the roots of the building."

They expect the business to open March 1.